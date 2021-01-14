Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.