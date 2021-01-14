Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $65.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.32 million and the highest is $66.40 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $256.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.31 million to $258.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $246.30 million, with estimates ranging from $242.70 million to $249.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

