Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Reiterated by Smith Barney Citigroup

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.