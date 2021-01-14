Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

EGLE opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

