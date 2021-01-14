Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

