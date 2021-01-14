DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

DCC stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

