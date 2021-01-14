SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of SMTGY stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

