China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Up 184.7% in December

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZXAIY opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.45. China Zenix Auto International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

