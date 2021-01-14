Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 170.8% in December

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.
About Wynn Macau
