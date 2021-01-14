Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.50 and last traded at $70.56. Approximately 11,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $830,000.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.