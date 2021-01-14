Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $277.09 and last traded at $281.55. 20,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 31,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

