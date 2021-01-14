Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,485,700 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 2,094,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,857.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

