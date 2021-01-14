Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine lowered Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

