Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFV has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €138.38 ($162.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) stock opened at €188.60 ($221.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 52-week low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 52-week high of €181.40 ($213.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €165.05.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.