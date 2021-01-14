Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €101.71 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) received a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

HLAG has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.84 ($73.93).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) alerts:

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €105.00 ($123.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion and a PE ratio of 29.59. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.