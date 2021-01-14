DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.40 ($44.00).

Shares of DWS opened at €35.50 ($41.76) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

