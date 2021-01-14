Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €64.00 by Barclays

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.50 ($62.94).

1COV stock opened at €55.00 ($64.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.06. Covestro AG has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €54.96 ($64.66).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

