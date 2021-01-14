Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €178.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €168.00 ($197.65).

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €147.19. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

