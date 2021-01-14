Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €33.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €25.81 ($30.36) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.11.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

