Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €33.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €25.81 ($30.36) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.11.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.