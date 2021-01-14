Truist Securiti Weighs in on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of KTOS opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.17 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $158,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $68,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,055. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

