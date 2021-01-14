DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DZS in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. DZS has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in DZS by 57.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

