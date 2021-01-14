Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OXM opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

