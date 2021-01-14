Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GME. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth $259,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

