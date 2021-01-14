Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Exelixis stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,746 shares of company stock worth $4,934,601. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

