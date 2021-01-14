Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

