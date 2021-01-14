PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00. The company traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 48073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

PHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$136.12 million and a PE ratio of -13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

