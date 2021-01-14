Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 4919193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.07).

Specifically, insider Aristide C. Achybrou bought 665,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

The company has a market cap of £26.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

