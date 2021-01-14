Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $13.40. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neuronetics shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 5,419 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

