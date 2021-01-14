Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Down 14.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) were down 14.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 2,537,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 600,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Specifically, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $142,526.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 3,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $124,994.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,288 shares of company stock worth $4,831,198.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDTX. BidaskClub lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 266,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

