Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.47, with a volume of 241402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.51.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$877.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

