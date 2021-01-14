Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.60.

Shares of BMO opened at C$99.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$64.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$104.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

