Head-To-Head Comparison: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) & Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Captor Capital has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -187.52% -71.07% -56.55% Silver Bull Resources N/A -30.92% -29.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Captor Capital and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and Silver Bull Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.71 -$24.72 million N/A N/A Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A

Silver Bull Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captor Capital.

Summary

Silver Bull Resources beats Captor Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company also holds an option to purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in North Eastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

