Aksys (OTCMKTS:AKSY) versus AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aksys (OTCMKTS:AKSY) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aksys alerts:

This table compares Aksys and AxoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aksys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AxoGen $106.71 million 7.57 -$29.14 million ($0.68) -29.26

Aksys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares Aksys and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aksys N/A N/A N/A AxoGen -22.98% -19.83% -14.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aksys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of AxoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aksys has a beta of -6.76, indicating that its share price is 776% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aksys and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aksys 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60

AxoGen has a consensus price target of $18.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.15%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Aksys.

Summary

AxoGen beats Aksys on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aksys

Aksys Ltd. provides hemodialysis products and services for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease, known as chronic kidney failure. The company offers an automated personal hemodialysis system, known as the Aksys PHD, a Personal Hemodialysis System (PHD System), which is designed to enable patients to perform frequent hemodialysis at alternate sites, such as their own homes. The PHD System is designed to monitor, during the treatment, various vital statistics, including the patient's blood flow rate, the amount of water removed from the patient, the length of the treatment session, and other parameters. It also evaluates the performance of the artificial kidney in removing toxins from the patient's blood prior to each treatment, as well as automatically evaluates the water treatment filters and indicates whether a replacement is required and verifies that safety systems, sensors, and alarms are operating correctly. Aksys Ltd. also provides various services, including the delivery and installation of the PHD System; technical services, including maintenance and repair of the PHD System; delivery of consumables used in dialysis, such as the water purification components and dialysate concentrate; and artificial kidney, and arterial and venous blood tubing. The company markets its products and services, primarily to healthcare providers, such as hospitals, dialysis clinics, managed care organizations, and nephrology physician groups in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Aksys Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Aksys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aksys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.