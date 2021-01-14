$221.08 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce $221.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.66 million to $222.50 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $213.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $770.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.52 million to $780.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $979.80 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $990.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 989,769 shares of company stock worth $24,229,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 158,799 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BE opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

