XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Contrast

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Match Group and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 11 0 2.65 XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $121.11, indicating a potential downside of 21.87%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.67 $431.13 million $4.53 34.22 XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 1.89 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats XpresSpa Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of December 7, 2020, it provided its services through 50 locations in 25 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

