FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 5.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 840,801 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.