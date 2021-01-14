Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLGT. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of FLGT opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $146,775.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

