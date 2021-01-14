Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.83. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

