Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

GFF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

GFF opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.40 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,588,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter worth about $2,707,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Griffon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

