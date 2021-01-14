Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report sales of $287.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the lowest is $278.80 million. Welbilt posted sales of $381.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 347.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.