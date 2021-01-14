Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Grifols has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 406.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 962,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after buying an additional 629,650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 716,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 421,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Grifols by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

