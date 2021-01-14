Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Genesco alerts:

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Genesco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genesco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.