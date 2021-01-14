FY2020 Earnings Forecast for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $451.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 804,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $90,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $176,710. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

