L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.76 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $12.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

LHX opened at $186.73 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

