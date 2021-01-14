FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Edap Tms S.A. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

