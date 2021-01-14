Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Up 434.4% in December

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,238,100 shares, a growth of 434.4% from the December 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 458.6 days.
Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $12.27.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
