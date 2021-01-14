Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Up 434.4% in December

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,238,100 shares, a growth of 434.4% from the December 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 458.6 days.

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

