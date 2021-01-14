Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,600 shares, a growth of 419.2% from the December 15th total of 128,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $181.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.26.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

