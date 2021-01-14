Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Leatt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Leatt alerts:

Shares of Leatt stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. Leatt has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.63%.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.