Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Short Interest Up 387.6% in December

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a growth of 387.6% from the December 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Cengage Learning Holdings II stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.
About Cengage Learning Holdings II
