Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Short Interest Up 387.6% in December

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a growth of 387.6% from the December 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Cengage Learning Holdings II stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Get Cengage Learning Holdings II alerts:

About Cengage Learning Holdings II

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.