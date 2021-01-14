Capital One Financial Reiterates Overweight Rating for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRG. BidaskClub downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE:KRG opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $18.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after buying an additional 512,812 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

